Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival 2025: a line-up of legends and rising stars

The 19th edition of Monaco’s prestigious festival will take place from 20 to 29 November, bringing together a stellar cast of international artists to celebrate the free spirit of jazz, under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II.

A musical journey with oriental and Caribbean vibes

The Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo is set to resonate with an eclectic programme uniting established icons with emerging talents. Among the headliners, on 21 November, Franco-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf will deliver a powerful tribute to Oum Kalthoum, marking fifty years since the Egyptian icon’s passing. His contemporary reimagining of One Thousand and One Nights will carry oriental accents.

Caribbean rhythms will also feature prominently. Jamaican jazz piano legend Monty Alexander takes the stage on 26 November, joined by long-time collaborators Luke Sellick and Jason Brown. The “island” evening will continue with the sensual salsa of Yuri Buenaventura, performing tracks from his new album Amame.

French masters in the spotlight

On 28 November, the sound of the Hammond organ will echo when played by Rhoda Scott, the legendary “barefoot organist”, joined by the soaring vocals of David Linx. The evening draws to a close with Michel Jonasz and his Soul Tour, accompanied by drummer Manu Katché and pianist Jean-Yves d’Angelo, breathing fresh life into his timeless classics.

This year’s edition also opens the stage to more contemporary worlds, with pioneering British trip-hop band Morcheeba and the haunting, androgynous voice of Asaf Avidan, who will bring the festival to a close on 29 November.

A tradition of excellence continues

True to tradition, the festival will open on 20 November with a performance by young talents from the Rainier III Academy. A talk by Thierry Jousse exploring the relationship between jazz and cinema will add extra depth to a programme that once again confirms the cultural ambition of one of Monaco’s most anticipated autumn events.

Practical information: 20–29 November 2025, Salle Garnier, Opéra de Monte-Carlo. Tickets: €12–€100. Reservations: +377 98 06 36 36