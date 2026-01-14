AS Monaco: Thiago Scuro and Sébastien Pocognoli discuss the difficulties surrounding Pogba and the club’s current situation

Ahead of the match against Lorient, AS Monaco’s general manager, Thiago Scuro, and manager, Sébastien Pocognoli, were present at the pre-match press conference, as they addressed the complex situation surrounding Paul Pogba, the signing of Wout Faes, injury problems and the club’s financial constraints.

This presser ahead of the Lorient clash took on the air of a year-end review for Monaco. Between sporting difficulties and financial dilemmas, Scuro and Pocognoli discussed the challenges facing the club, starting with the thorny issue of Paul Pogba.

The Pogba case: a plan that is slow to work

The general manager didn’t mince his words when talking about the French star. “The program and plan for Paul aren’t working the way we hoped,” admitted Scuro. Having arrived last summer, the French midfielder has been plagued by injuries and has only made three brief appearances in the Red and White jersey.

“He’s very troubled by the fact that he’s struggling to maintain consistency,” the Brazilian executive added. Monaco remains committed to its project with the 2018 World Cup winner, but Scuro is leaving the door open for discussions at the end of the season if the situation doesn’t improve. Regarding a possible appearance against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Pocognoli remained evasive, explaining: “We’ll see next week.”

© AS Monaco

A delicate financial situation

Scuro warned of the club’s economic realities too. “Monaco has lost around 30 million euros on TV rights in two years,” he mentioned alongside noting the end of the CVC deal, which was one of the club’s most important sources of income.

“Apart from PSG, all of French football is in financial survival mode,” Scuro told the media. Monaco must sell at least one player before July to comply with regulations, which is impacting its ability to strengthen this winter, despite their ongoing search for a striker following Takumi Minamino’s injury at Auxerre.

Injuries, the main problem

“This is the biggest responsibility we have this season,” Scuro stated on the injury crisis. An internal investigation is underway at the club to try and clarify a scenario that benefits no one.

Pocognoli also addressed the situation, which has prevented him from fully utilising his squad’s potential. “Since my arrival, I’ve only had 85% of the squad available for one week, before the Marseille match,” he insisted. To make matters worse, several players have been affected by a virus this week; Aladji Bamba and Stanis Idumbo did not participate in training today, while Lucas Michal, suffering from a fever, had to leave the session before its completion.

Wout Faes, a reinforcement to relieve the troops

Faced with numerous injuries in defence, ASM announced on Tuesday the arrival of Wout Faes, on loan from Leicester. The imposing defender could start as early as Friday vs Lorient. “There aren’t many options,” said Pocognoli.

© Loïc SAVARESSE – Monaco Tribune

The coach sees him as a significant addition. “He was considered a leader in the Leicester dressing room,” he acknowledged, emphasising the need for personality in a young and unstable squad. Having seen limited playing time recently, the Belgian international declared himself “ready” to help his new teammates.

The Coupe de France, an objective that is becoming crucial

The Coupe de France represents a major opportunity. “It’s become a way to qualify for European competition if we don’t get back on track in the league,” Scuro asserted. After PSG’s elimination, the path to the next round has opened up, and Monaco could take advantage. To do so, they will need to defeat Strasbourg in the round of 16 on February 5, in another encounter between two Ligue 1 teams.

Friday’s home game against Lorient is therefore crucial for the Red and Whites, who will do everything they can to stop a losing streak of just one victory in their last seven league matches. It’s a chance to regain confidence before what could be a very special trip to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League.