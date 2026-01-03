Ligue 1: Pocognoli previews AS Monaco’s key clash with Lyon

AS Monaco return to Ligue 1 action this Saturday when they welcome Olympique Lyonnais to the Stade Louis-II for Matchday 17. After a brief winter break, manager Sébastien Pocognoli addressed the media on Friday with his sights set firmly on securing all three points in Monaco’s opening fixture of 2026.

First on the agenda was Pocognoli providing an update on Takumi Minamino, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following his devastating knee injury vs AJ Auxerre in the Coupe de France.

“I’ve been in touch with him by phone since his injury. He has a long rehabilitation ahead of him, and we hope he’ll be back as soon as possible. The World Cup is at the end of the season, and it will be a challenge for him to be there, even if it might be a bit of a stretch. Taki is a true professional; he’ll do everything he can to return quickly. In any case, we’ll be ready to welcome him back and give him plenty of energy to help him recover, because he’s a player who’s loved by everyone,” he explained.

Return to action

The Belgian coach was then asked about his message to the players ahead of this first huge clash of 2026, stating: “It’s a positive message, as I told them to continue the work they’ve started in recent weeks. As I’ve often said in press conferences, there’s work being done behind the scenes to get the team back to where we are today. However, we can’t ignore the reality of the standings; we need to quickly get back to where we belong. The best way to do that is to take it one game at a time, continue implementing the positive aspects we saw in recent matches and be consistent in our results and performances. That’s what we were lacking most last month.”

State of play

Up next was Pocognoli’s assessment of Monaco’s current state, highlighting recent improvements despite personnel challenges.

“We’re aware that some gaps need to be closed, even though we’re still in contention in all three competitions. We’re dealing with a lot of absences, but we’re finding solutions every time because we’ve played some consistent matches in recent weeks, except for the one in Brest. I want to support my players because I see the work they’re putting in every day,” reflected Pocognoli.

“There’s certainly an incredible amount of energy, focus and discipline. As a coach, you want to see them rewarded and for things to go their way. They deserve it, in any case, but they’ll have to show it on the pitch this weekend. We’re on the right track; the players are getting fitter and fitter week after week.”

Lyon test

Asked about the importance of the Lyon match, Pocognoli acknowledged the significance of facing a direct rival, with Lyon currently sitting four points clear of Monaco in the standings.

“This is definitely an important match because it’s a direct competitor for a European spot. They have the advantage of being four points ahead. Aside from the context of this six-point game, it’s a home game, the first of the year. We’ll need to be enterprising and bold in how we play with and without the ball, while also trying to create danger by converting our opportunities,” said the former Union Saint-Gilloise boss.

“They are a quality opponent; we know their strengths. They have a very recognisable style of play based on good ball possession and a certain amount of risk in their decision-making. They have a lot of attacking quality and generally do a good job; it’s a European-level match. This year, we have often risen to the occasion in these types of encounters, so I think we will be ready to put in a good performance while showing a lot of character and ambition in our game plan.”

The use of the 4-4-2 diamond formation at Auxerre

Pocognoli was also quizzed about his decision to deploy a 4-4-2 diamond formation in Monaco’s recent trip to Auxerre.

“We’re trying to find solutions regarding the absences. That’s why we need to be creative with the available players. In Auxerre, we played boldly in attack, even if it involved some risks in defensive transitions. After 25 minutes, we should have been well ahead and secured the win earlier, but overall it was a good match. I was also pleased with the performance of the Balogun-Biereth duo,” insisted the 38-year-old.

“This match provided many positive lessons; we’ll see in the future whether we use it again, as it depends on the strengths of the teams involved and the opponent. (Regarding the two-up-the-strike system) It could be in a diamond, a flat 4-4-2 or a 3-5-2. Again, all the lines need to be cohesive to allow this duo to operate in the best possible conditions on the pitch. My role is to find the right balance, but it’s certain that playing with two strikers can work in different formations.”

Maghnes Akliouche’s positioning

Conversation shifted to Maghnes Akliouche’s being deployed in the 10 slot, with Pocognoli’s words making for interesting reading.

“We don’t have many wingers available, so we’ll always be focused on the centre to orchestrate our attacking moves. Playing with three defenders allows us to have wing-backs, but we play with two number 10s and one striker or two strikers and three midfielders. If we play with a flat back four, Maghnes will always be positioned centrally, and we’ll be more in a 4-2-2-2 formation. It’s a tactical approach; we also have to consider turnovers because everything needs to be carefully planned. We know his qualities as a number 10, but he’s also been very good playing out wide,” he told the media.

Zakaria and Camara out

Given key midfielders Denis Zakaria and Lamine Camara are unavailable, Pocognoli spoke on how his side will cope with their absences, commenting: “Everyone knows their qualities. I think that in Marseille, our dominance was partly thanks to them and their range of movement, as well as the distances they cover. Now, we have a lot of quality in that position with other profiles. Jordan, for example, is very good with the ball but also knows how to be decisive in pressing. Madou is effective at making runs, as seen in the second goal against Auxerre. Aladji is finally showing good things in training; he has the capacity to cover a lot of ground.”

Go Time

All attention now shifts to Saturday’s high-stakes encounter at the Stade Louis-II, where Monaco will look to start the year strong with a statement victory over Lyon.