Princess Alexandra of Hanover enjoys a sunny getaway in Mexico

At the start of the year, Alexandra of Hanover, Princess Caroline's daughter, is recharging her batteries with her loved ones in Mexico © Alex.hanover via Instagram

Princess Caroline’s daughter shared images of her Mexican holiday on Instagram, proudly sporting several pieces from the ethical brand Muzungu Sisters.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 26, chose Mexico to start the year. On her Instagram account, where she regularly shares photos of her daily life, Princess Caroline’s youngest daughter posted a series of photos from her trip with Ben-Sylvester Strautmann, her partner of nearly ten years.

© Alex.hanover via Instagram

Between colourful architecture, turquoise pools and spectacular landscapes, the couple seems to have taken full advantage of this tropical getaway. On the agenda for this trip: horse riding, swimming and exploring the surrounding area.

© Alex.hanover via Instagram

A fashion nod to Tatiana Casiraghi

Beyond the idyllic scenery, these photos highlight the young princess’s clothing choices. For this sunny holiday, she opted for several designs by Muzungu Sisters, the label founded in 2011 by her sister-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi, wife of Andrea Casiraghi, and Dana Alikhani.

In the images, she wears a silk satin ensemble consisting of straight-leg trousers and a blouse adorned with a black velvet shawl collar, accessorised with Céline sunglasses. Further along in her Instagram carousel, she also appears wearing an Indian Kaftan dress, another signature design from the London-based brand specialising in ethical and sustainable fashion.