Analysis: Brilliant Balogun continues to flex his muscles for AS Monaco

Folarin Balogun was a standout performer again as AS Monaco secured a sensational 2-3 victory over RC Lens, with his vital second-half strike meaning he’s now bagged three goals in a week following his brace vs Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The American striker’s energy, movement and threat in the final third played a key role in turning the game around on a night where he moved up to 11 goals for the campaign. Even when his side were under pressure and two goals behind, Balogun remained a serious nuisance, giving them a valuable option and stamping his mark in crucial moments.

Taking his goal superbly, much upside could be extracted from his powerful effort, where he neatly received Mamadou Coulibaly’s pass, took two touches to gain separation and steady himself before applying his finish, which was too hot to handle for Robin Risser.

Balogun’s superb goal

Indeed, his effort was the catalyst for ASM to get back into the contest, and the former Arsenal and Reims forward’s impact didn’t end there, for he played an instrumental part in Ansu Fati’s winner.

Here, his presence drew two defenders, Nidal Celik and Ismaëlo Gaignou, which freed up Fati to latch onto the second ball in acres of space. From there, the completely unmarked Fati proceeded to score with a superb lob to complete Monaco’s remarkable comeback.

Balogun drawing two markers to free up Fati

Balogun’s influence wasn’t limited to these contributions, as he was a constant thorn in Lens’ side throughout, particularly with his movement.

Exceptionally intelligent in his timing, he knew exactly when to embark on zippy depth runs between defenders and if the time was right to drop deep with his back to goal between the lines to connect play and act as an ideal focal point.

Balogun’s heat map vs Lens (Sofascore)

Instinctively launching his trademark dangerous runs into the box and beyond the back line, he repeatedly found himself in the right place at the right time. Whether delaying his movement, bursting into space at either post or cleverly slipping away from his trackers, his timing was central to his effectiveness, even if he wasn’t always picked out, with his six touches inside the box and four shots serving as a testament to his class in this regard.

Balogun’s shot map vs Lens (Sofascore)

It was especially notable how, when moving toward the ball, he adjusted his posture to shield it effectively, displaying elite close control and a refined first touch. Combined with his remarkable strength and outstanding balance, it was hardly surprising he consistently excelled in these situations.

His physicality and hulking frame were also significant when Monaco needed an outlet to go long to bypass the Lens press, for he gave his team a quality reference point and target in such cases. This elevated the Principality outfit’s capacity to quickly get up the pitch to recover decisive second balls in advantageous midfield zones.

The way he dovetailed smartly with his fellow attackers and midfielders, and especially Simon Adingra and Coulibaly, was impressive too, for he’d get within close proximity to lay off the ball to them in a forward-facing body shape to immediately inject dynamism into passages.

Balogun’s touch map vs Lens (Whoscored)

How he pinned and occupied markers to manufacture room for colleagues was important as well, for he did so brilliantly to manipulate and disrupt Lens’ structure to allow runners to exploit gaps both in behind and in front of their backline.

He also carried out his defensive duties successfully. His pressing was sharp and astute, using his cover shadow to cut off passing lanes, steering Lens toward the touchline and helping his side regain possession in advanced areas to mount fresh attacks.

Having stated how much he’s gaining working under assistant manager and former Premier League sharpshooter Kevin Mirallas, who arrived as part of Sébastien Pocognoli’s staff, this has clearly been integral towards his recent uptick.

“We immediately clicked with Kevin. He talked to me, tried to exchange ideas with me and help me improve; I felt that. As a striker, you can really appreciate that. I think I’m someone who’s very approachable and easy to work with, so when he arrived with that attitude, it was very easy for me,” Balogun told the ASM website.

“He gives me confidence every day and talks to me, and the most important thing for a striker is to focus on the next opportunity. It’s a young coaching group, and the team is young too, so I think they’re able to connect and communicate with us in a way that we respond well to.”

His excellent form will be doing his chances no harm of being selected for Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. squad for the upcoming World Cup, an event that Balogun’s desperate to feature at. “When I made the decision to play for the United States almost three years ago now, I knew this was going to happen. The World Cup in the United States is approaching, and I’m really looking forward to it because it’s going to be a truly exciting time. I’ve always said that the most important thing is the form you’re in when you go into the World Cup. Obviously, here at AS Monaco, I need to focus on my performance on the pitch, which will also help me go into the competition in better shape,” he insisted.

A genuine difference-maker and a huge weapon for Pocognoli’s men, Balogun once again emphatically highlighted his worth to Monaco. With the colossal UCL second leg against PSG looming, the multifaceted striker will be pivotal if ASM are to have any chance of overturning their deficit.