In pictures: Princess Charlene and the Princely Twins join Prince Albert II at the Winter Olympics

The Princely Family spent the weekend together watching the women’s curling events at the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio.

For Valentine’s Day, Princess Charlene joined her husband in northern Italy, accompanied by Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. On Saturday 14 February, the entire Princely Family took their seats in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio in Cortina d’Ampezzo to watch the women’s curling events. The programme included three qualifying matches between Italy and China, Great Britain and Canada, and Switzerland and Japan.

The visit continued with an inspection of the sports equipment in the company of Beau Welling, President of the World Curling Federation. This tour is part of Prince Albert II’s responsibilities as head of the International Olympic Committee‘s Legacy and Sustainability Commission, a position he has held for several years.

Their presence at the Winter Games in Italy brings back a special memory. In February 2006, during the Turin Olympics, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene made their first official appearance together. Twenty years later, to the day, the Princely Couple returned to Italy to enjoy the Olympic experience as a family.

This continuity is all the more significant given that both spouses have made their mark on sporting history: he as a bobsleigh pilot who competed in five Olympic Games, she as a swimmer who represented South Africa at the Sydney Games in 2000.

Their children are thus discovering the Olympic world that their parents knew intimately as athletes before observing it today as spectators.

The following day, the Princely Family visited the Cortina Sliding Centre to watch the mixed team skeleton event. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene mingled with the crowd at the edge of the track.