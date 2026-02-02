What’s on in Monaco this February: sport, culture and Valentine’s highlights

The Principality has a rich and varied agenda for February. With legendary cars, sporting thrills and cultural delights, there is something for everyone.

February arrives in Monaco with its promise of mild winter weather and a host of unmissable events. And while this month is often associated with Valentine’s Day, the Principality doesn’t just make hearts beat faster: it also makes engines roar, stadiums vibrate and theatres resonate. Here’s an overview of the events to come.

The legendary Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique is back. The 28th edition began on 29 January and will continue until 7 February. Motorsport enthusiasts will be able to admire these exceptional cars at the start of the final stage, which will take place in the Principality on Friday 5 February from 9 p.m. The cars will be back in Monaco at around 12.25 a.m.

Jobs opportunities in Monaco

Looking for a career opportunity in the Principality? The Grimaldi Forum is hosting ‘Monaco pour l’Emploi’ on 6 February, a day dedicated to professional integration and career opportunities.

This edition will feature a space entirely dedicated to digital technology and the jobs of tomorrow © Monaco pour l’Emploi

The Oceanographic Institute is organising a recruitment day on 11 February and is offering 17 seasonal and temporary positions.

Sport and more sport

On the football front, AS Monaco will face Nice in the Côte d’Azur derby on 8 February and will need the support of its fans before hosting FC Nantes at the Stade Louis-II on 15 February. Following the Red and Whites’ qualification, another European night is also on the cards at the Louis II, with the Champions League play-off first leg scheduled for 17 or 18 February against Paris Saint-Germain.

On the court at Gaston-Médecin, the Roca Team is not to be outdone with two Euroleague fixtures: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz on 13 February, then Maccabi Tel Aviv on 26 February. This should continue the club’s strong momentum on the European stage, with 15 wins and 9 losses in the Euroleague.

Romantic race and charity events

The weekend of 14 and 15 February marks the return of the Monaco Run, a sporting event that brings together experienced runners and amateurs in the streets of Monaco. On the programme: 5 km, 10 km, 12 km and the 30 km Mont Agel Trail to discover the rugged landscapes surrounding the Principality. The last few race numbers are still available.

Prince Albert II was at the start of the race in 2024 © Communication Department – Frédéric Nebinger

The Pink Ribbon walk supports the event to raise awareness of breast cancer screening.

On a different note, the Munegu Repair Café opens its doors on 7 February at the Casa d’i Soci to promote repair and combat waste.

For the little ones

For younger children, the Monaco Audiovisual Institute is screening ‘Koko the Clown’ on 25 February at 3pm and 5pm, an animated film that is ideal for families.

Romantics have until 1 March to visit the Port Hercule ice rink. An Ice Party is planned for 7 February, with music from 7pm to 11.30pm. The event is reserved for schoolchildren and Monegasque residents aged 12 to 17.

An ideal setting for a romantic outing © Mairie de Monaco

The Théâtre des Muses is hosting ‘Les Sœurs Teignes à l’Académie des Fées’ from 7 to 11 February, a production that promises laughter and excitement for the whole family.

Cultural break

On the first Tuesday of every month, the Caroline Media Library is launching a brand new series of lectures entitled ‘Parlons Sciences’. The first session will take place on 3 February with Dr Olivier Minazzoli, astrophysicist at the Côte d’Azur Observatory, who will discuss the mysteries of black holes.

From 5 to 8 February, the play ‘Lennon et McCartney’ takes to the stage at the Théâtre des Muses for a vibrant tribute to The Beatles.

The Monte-Carlo Opera presents Mozart's 'Così fan tutte' at the Grimaldi Forum on 9 February. The recital by Cecilia Bartoli and Plácido Domingo in the highly romantic Opéra Garnier will take place on 14 February, Valentine's Day – what a coincidence!

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra continues its season with a chamber music concert on 15 February and a musical Happy Hour on 19 February at the Rainier III Auditorium.