Why Monaco’s Zoological Garden will remain closed in 2026

The animal park founded by Prince Rainier III will remain closed throughout 2026 as preparations continue for its most ambitious transformation to date.

Nestled at the foot of the Rock, the Rainier III Zoological Garden will not reopen this year. Safety work on the rocky cliff overlooking the site is ongoing and requires particular care. These delicate operations must balance the protection of the animals housed at the park with the preservation of the cliff’s natural ecosystem.

The closure period will not be in vain. In line with the wishes of Prince Albert II, an extensive modernisation programme has been drawn up. In a message to visitors posted on Facebook, the Zoological Garden explained: “This programme, the most ambitious since our creation 70 years ago, will allow for larger, better-designed spaces focused on animal welfare, with mixed habitats and lush vegetation.”

A redesigned visitor experience

Beyond improving living conditions for the animals, the entire visitor route will be transformed. “The visitor journey will be more immersive and enhanced, with redesigned reception facilities that are more modern and comfortable (…) We look forward to sharing the progress of our projects with you,” the park’s team said. In the meantime, staff continue to share the animals’ daily lives on social media. Visitors will have to be patient, but the promise of a transformed garden may well be worth the wait.