The Rainier III Animal Garden is 70 years young!

The Jardin Animalier Rainier III has shared an archive image showing the park opening to the public on 25 December 1954 © Jardin Animalier Rainier III

The ‘Centre d’Acclimatation Zoologique de Monaco’ opened its doors to the public on Christmas Day 1954. It was created at the behest of Prince Rainier III, who had a keen interest in the animal world.

The park has been constantly evolving ever since. Extended and refurbished several times, it has always sought to ensure the well-being of its animals and to provide a pleasant experience for visitors. Now known as the Jardin Animalier Rainier III, the facility, supported by Prince Albert II, continues to reflect Prince Rainier III’s love of flora and fauna.

Advertising

For its 70th anniversary, the staff at the Jardin Animalier Rainier III expressed their pride in celebrating this milestone and posted some images of the animal park in its early days on their social media.

Presentation of the park to dignitaries, 24 December 1954 © Jardin Animalier Rainier III

Located on the southern slope of the Rocher district, the Rainier III Animal Garden is home to almost 300 animals of 60 different species. There are exotic birds, tortoises, caimans, reptiles, primates and farm animals. None of the animals were bought. Some are donated, others are taken in after being abandoned or seized by customs.

If living conditions become unsuitable, the animals are transferred to more appropriate facilities.

Newborns at Rainier III Zoological Gardens

Archive © Jardin Animalier Rainier III

The garden is currently closed for safety repairs to the rockface.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène share tender moment as new Monaco SPA shelter inaugurated