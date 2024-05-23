Rainier III Zoological Garden took in and saved many birds this month

Three new feathered friends took up temporary residence in the garden, for their protection and subsequent release into the wild in good health.

In recent days, the Jardin Animalier Rainier III (Zoological Garden) has become something of a bird refuge, as three were brought in by passers-by. They were a European heron, a scops owl and two black swifts.

The heron was found in a state of shock and hypothermia as explained in the Garden’s Facebook post. It was kept under observation for a fortnight so that it could rest. The bird was then able to take to the skies again.

© Facebook / Jardin Animalier Rainier III

The second rescued bird, the scops owl, had a shorter stay before being released. When the bird was found it was stunned after hitting a window, but uninjured and in good health.

© Facebook / Jardin Animalier Rainier III

The other two birds, the black swifts, were found lying in the street, weak and motionless. As a precaution, passers-by brought them to the garden for their safety, but the birds were in good health and soon released back into the wild.