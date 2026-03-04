Zuma Cannes: Contemporary Japanese dining at an iconic address

Zuma needs little introduction. The global Japanese dining brand has outposts from London to Dubai, Mykonos to Rome and Cannes is its first permanent home in France. After closing for the winter, it reopened its doors at Palm Beach in February, and we went along to see if it had lost any of its shine. It hadn’t.

The setting does a lot of the work before you’ve even sat down. Arriving at Palm Beach in the evening, the floodlit Art Deco rotunda at the tip of the Croisette peninsula, the sea on either side is genuinely impressive. It’s one of those addresses on the Côte d’Azur that carries real history, and the building wears it well.

Inside, the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows and a robata open kitchen that offers a theatrical glimpse into the cooking process. The interior, imagined by Zuma’s longtime collaborator Noriyoshi Muramatsu, maintains the brand’s signature bones while adding a Cannes twist, with shades of blue in the furnishings that nod to the Mediterranean just beyond the glass.

Zuma Cannes

We were there on a Wednesday evening, which meant the room was calm and unhurried. The mood lighting pitched everything perfectly low and warm, genuinely romantic without feeling overdone. Background music was well-chosen and kept the atmosphere alive without ever competing with conversation. On a quieter night, you get to appreciate the space properly, and Zuma Cannes rewards that attention.

The concept draws from three kitchens the main kitchen, the sushi counter, and the robata grill Zuma and the menu covers a confident range of contemporary Japanese cooking. We started with tempura, which was crisp and light, the kind of opener that disappears quickly and leaves you wishing you’d ordered more. The spicy tuna sushi that followed was a clear highlight of the evening: clean, fresh fish with a heat that builds slowly and sticks around in the best way. It’s the dish you’ll still be thinking about on the drive back along the Corniche.

Dessert, a caramel chocolate creation was rich and well-balanced, indulgent without being heavy. It’s the sort of thing that makes you glad you left room, and it rounded off the meal on a high note.

Zuma co-founder Rainer Becker has spoken about Cannes being a natural fit for the brand, with much of his international clientele already moving through the Mediterranean circuit. That global confidence shows in the kitchen, but the service keeps things warm and personal rather than slick. The team on the floor were attentive and knowledgeable without being overbearing.

Zuma Cannes is the brand’s first permanent restaurant in France, and on this evidence, it’s a worthy addition to the Riviera’s dining scene. The food is serious, the setting is exceptional, and the whole experience feels considered. If you haven’t been yet, a reservation is worth making sooner rather than later.