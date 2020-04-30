Coronavirus in Monaco: lifting lockdown, culture, tablets for elderly…

Send tips | @monacotribune | Subscribe for free

NUMBERS

No new cases on Wednesday. To date, overall 95 people in Monaco got infected with the virus:

58 of those infected have now recovered;

2 people are hospitalised and one of them is currently in intensive care.

9 people are self-isolating at home and are monitored by doctors

Not all the people tested and hospitalised are residents of the Principality.

Monegasques, residents and workers in Monaco can ask any questions they wish about Covid-19 by calling the number: 92 05 55 00. The line is open seven days a week from 9am to 6pm. It is also possible to send an e-mail to: [email protected]

TALKING POINTS

“The Principality has never experienced the epidemic peak we feared, our health system allowed us to to cope thanks to the courage and efficiency of our health workers. From now on, we must continue to cope, but under different conditions. This new period will not be the same as before. We have a collective duty to live with a virus that nobody really knows very well and we will have to adapt to this.”

Serge Telle, Minister of State

“Bringing back to school a hundred students in half groups in three schools is done easier in Monaco than in France.”

Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports

HEADLINES

Monaco reveals step by step plan to lift lockdown: The Prince’s Government unveiled the details of the plan to bring Monaco out of lockdown, which will begin on May 4th. Read more

International flights to Nice suspended until “at least” September: This week, Air China, United Airlines and Delta Airlines confirmed the cancellation of all flights to Nice until at least mid-September. It comes as countries across Europe are slowly easing lockdown measures. The Schengen Zone has been closed since the beginning of March, and there is no update on when the EU external borders will reopen. Read more

Monaco’s cultural institutions adapt to the pandemic: Now is the time to discover a museum, watch a ballet or attend a performance of the Philharmonic Orchestra from the comfort of your own home. Read more

Lockdown and daily life: how have Monégasques coped?: Julia Moraly and Karine Gramaglia, both living in Monaco, are mothers who have taken the initiative to start up a Facebook group to help residents around the Principality. For them, lockdown was a necessary measure. “I was not surprised at all. Italy had already started to put it in place, so it was inevitably going to happen here too,” says Julia Moraly. Read Julia’s and Karine’s story.

The Mayor of Monaco has received 100 tablets for the beneficiaries of the “Maintien à Domicile” programme: Monaco’s municipal authorities, in partnership with the Children and Future association and Monaco Telecom, gave 100 tablets to 100 beneficiaries of its “Home Help” programme. The elderly people, who do not have a Wifi connection at home, can now keep in touch with their loved ones.

The SBM cancels three concerts: The Société des Bains de Mer has announced the cancellation of concerts by Catherine Ringer (May 4), Magma and the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra (May 15-16) and David Hallyday (May 28).

