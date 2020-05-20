ASM’s Cesc Fàbregas reveals his lockdown training routine

The current lack of matches does not mean AS Monaco players are taking a break in their crucial fitness and exercise programmes. Each player is working individually, hoping to resume collective training in the not too distant future. Up the Palace steps, climbing up to the Rock’s amphitheatre, the malecón and a run by the port, without forgetting meeting a fan, the team has allowed us to experience a day of training with the Spanish international Cesc Fàbregas.
The Spanish midfielder reveals he often trains in the Palace’s shadow, using the amphitheatre steps to keep up his stamina. “Given these difficult times, I often come here to train,” he admits between pants.
While running laps on the marina of Fontvieille, he speaks of the importance of training the body as well as the mind. His message ended with a hope that everyone watching was to stay safe, stay with their families and not to do anything stupid.
AS Monaco training should hopefully return in six weeks.
Tactical analysis: Why Fabregas is such a valuable member of Moreno’s Monaco
While he’s not been at his absolute best this season and come under plenty of criticism, there’s no doubting what an asset Cesc Fabregas is to AS Monaco, writes our football analyst Edward Stratmann.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.