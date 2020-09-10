











On September 9th, the organising committee of the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo took the decision to cancel the festival’s 45th edition.

Monaco’s Circus Festival too has fallen victim to the bane of coronavirus-related event cancellations. Originally scheduled for January 2021, the 45th edition of the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo will now take place from January 20th to January 30th, 2022. The 10th edition of the “New Generation” competition for young artists has also been postponed to February 5th and 6th 2022.

“We very sincerely regret this decision”

The International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo brings together more than 200 artists from 20 different countries, making it the largest circus event in the world. “We very sincerely regret this decision but given that we are responsible for the health and safety of everyone, we are sure that you will understand our choice,” commented the festival’s organising committee. The decision was taken in agreement with the Princely government.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after the Principality welcomed its first edition of the Art3f Contemporary Art Fair. The art fair was the first event to be organised in the Fontvieille Marquee (which also hosts the Circus Festival) since the beginning of the pandemic.