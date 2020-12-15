











Is the third wave right around the corner? As France struggles to bring cases down and with Christmas looming, scientists warn of the risks of letting the guard down during the holidays

“The chances of a third wave are high,” Odile Launay, infectious disease specialist, told BFMTV-RMC on 7 December. Words that Dr. Alexandre Bleibtreu, infectious disease specialist at the Pitié-Salpétrière hospital in Paris, echoes. “In the best-case scenario, the vaccines will be able to prevent the fourth wave,” he says. “Christmas must not repeat last summer’s nonsense,” says Alexandre Bleibtreu who stresses that “test results are only valid when they come out, so, even if you test negative, continue to protect yourself and others”.

Sanofi-GSK vaccine delayed

Following the first clinical results, the French and British Sanofi-GSK vaccine has been delayed. The labs are currently working on improving the immune response in the elderly. Initially planned for the beginning of 2021, the vaccine will not be commercialised before the fourth trimester of 2021.

How is Monaco faring?

On Sunday 13 December, Monaco registered 0 new cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases remains therefore at 668. 8 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 2 of them in ICU. However, out of the 8 patients hospitalised, only 4 are Monaco residents. 29 people are followed by the Home Patient Follow-up Centre, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 597.

