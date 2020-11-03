











Given the ever-rising number of cases, the French Scientific Council predicts repeated waves of Covid-19 in France and Europe, as Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital braces for a difficult winter.

Despite curfews and a subsequent national lockdown, on 2 November France registered a record number of Covid-19 cases, with 52,518 new cases recorded in 24h. France also saw 418 deaths, numbers which hadn’t been as high since April. The numbers of critical cases are also on the rise. In the last 24h, 430 patients were admitted to ICU, bringing the number of France’s ICU patients to 3,730.

Monaco ready for a surge in cases

Monaco has now registered 375 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. On Monday 2 November, 12 patients were being treated at Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital, 6 of them in ICU. 82 people are currently self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 281.

The Princess Grace Hospital says that they are ready to face the new wave of Coronavirus and that they expect a surge in hospitalisations towards the end of the first week of November. Meanwhile, France’s scientific council has published a statement saying that it predicts “several repeated waves” of Coronavirus towards the end of Winter 2020, as well as in Spring 2021.

