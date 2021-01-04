











Given the degrading state of the pandemic in the Alpes-Maritimes region, Monaco has now retricted access to its restaurants following a request by the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi.

Gone are the days when the French could escape France’s semi-lockdown with a quick trip to the Principality. In light of the surge in coronavirus cases in the region of Nice, the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi asked for tighter checks at Monaco’s border.

In order to protect the local population while also keeping business going, Monaco’s government has now decided to limit access to the Principality’s restaurants to Monaco residents (including hotel guests) and anyone working in Monaco upon proof of status. The measure came into place on 2 January and concerns both lunch and dinner.

More checks in Monaco’s restaurants

At the moment, the Princely Government does not plan to change its coronavirus strategy. A curfew will continue to be in place, and so will the closure of bars and nightclubs, and the compulsory wearing of masks. Even if Monaco has an incidence rate half that of the Alpes-Maritimes department, Monaco’s government says it is ready to introduce tougher measures if the epidemiological situation requires it.

Currently, restaurants can remain open as long as they respect the required 1m50 between each table, as well as a maximum number of six guests per table and compulsory reservations for lunch and dinner. Monaco has been carrying out regular checks to ensure that the rules in place are respected and the week before Christmas, asked five restaurants to close because inspectors found they weren’t following measures adequately.