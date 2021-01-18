











FCC Forum “Global Investment in Sustainable Development” has announced new dates for this year’s conferences in the UAE Monaco and London.

Described by the BBC as “vibrant, exciting and a little controversial,” CC (Climate Change) Forum brings together private investors, policy makers, thought leaders, and innovative start-ups in the hope of building a more sustainable future.

“The aim of CC Forum is to bring together global decision-makers to work out coherent strategies on issues including climate change, how we can prevent new epidemics, and what are the best ways of dealing with macroeconomic consequences of Covid19 Crisis,” event organisers explain.

World-famous speakers to join forces to discuss sustainable development

Alongside climate change, speakers will address a wide range of topics, such as impact investment, renewable energy, healthcare, social inclusion, and philanthropy. The conference programme includes keynotes, panels, debates, workshops, and pitching sessions for short-listed start-ups to present their projects to investors.

A new breed of entrepreneurs, more environmentally and socially responsible, should be fostered in order to preserve our planet as we know it today.

While speakers for the upcoming CC Forum in the UAE have yet to be announced, past CC Forum participants include Prince Albert II of Monaco, Ban Ki Moon, Stanley Johnson, Placido Domingo, Jane Goodall, Gunter Pauli, and Julian Lennon.

The first event in the UAE promises a rich “networking” and “cultural” programme and will end with a traditional Investor’s Gala and award-giving ceremony.

Upcoming editions in 2021: