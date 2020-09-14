











From 23 to 25 September 2020, Monaco welcomes under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II the 4th edition of the CC Forum “Investment in Sustainable Development” – dubbed “Green Davos”.

Described by the BBC as “vibrant, exciting and a little controversial,” CC (Climate Change) Forum brings together private investors, policy makers, thought leaders and innovative start-ups in the hope of building a more sustainable future.

“The mission of CC forum is convening the top business leaders, policy makers and public figures and defining the course of action humanity should take to confront the existential challenges we are all facing today including climate change,” event organisers explain.

After a 2019 London edition which received a royal greeting by HM Queen Elizabeth II, it is now the Monaco’s turn to welcome the sustainability forum. The choice of location will come to no surprise to those familiar with the Principality: Monaco and Prince Albert II have long been involved in the fight for a more sustainable world.

Policy makers, government strategists, entrepreneurs and international celebrities will gather at the CC Forum to shape coherent strategies for the preservation of the world as we know it and also to innovate for the challenges of the future. Prince Albert II

Spotlight on sustainable development and famous speakers

Topics discussed at the conference will range from climate change, renewable energy, government strategies, healthcare, education, emerging technologies, philanthropy and charity. It is the only global investment forum to be entirely focused on sustainable development.

Guest-speakers include Prince Albert II, author and environmental campaigner Stanley Johnson, Cardinal Peter Turkson, head of Human Development at the Vatican, as well as British primatologist Dame Jane Goodall.

Following two days packed with talks, brainstorming sessions and exhibitors, the forum will end with a black-tie Gala & Awards giving ceremony. Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo and Belgian-Congolese soprano Isabelle Kabatu are scheduled to perform.

A new type of entrepreneurs should be bread who would be more concerned with environmental and societal impact of their activities than with extracting a profit in the short term. Max Studennikoff, CC Forum Chairman & Founder

