











On 2 February, Ballets de Monte-Carlo and wealth management company CFM Indosuez renewed their partnership for a further three years.

Ballets de Monte-Carlo and CFM Indosuez have been partners for more than 20 years. In celebration of such a long-standing relationship, there was a private performance put on at the Monte-Carlo Opera House last year. The Princess of Hanover was among the guests.

More than 20 years of unwavering support has just been renewed. For Monaco this is something special and quite remarkable, especially with everything that is going on at the moment. Jean-Christophe Maillot, choreographer and director of Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Owing to the current health crisis, celebrations had to be much smaller this year. Both partners came together in the Atelier des Ballets de Monte-Carlo to sign the agreement extending their alliance for a further three years. One way the bank will benefit from this alliance is they will continue to receive privileged access to the ballet’s on-demand streaming platform.

Shared values

CFM Indosuez have renewed this partnership as they wish to help Monaco’s cultural events continue to shine on the international stage. As well as the bank sharing this desire for cultural success, it also has other values in common with the Ballets de Monte-Carlo: creativity, the pursuit of excellence, innovation, fulfilling potential and team work.