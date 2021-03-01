











As spring is just around the corner so is Monte-Carlo Arts Festival. It has been announced that the event will take place from the 13 March to the 11 April, with some minor changes to ensure coronavirus safety rules are followed.

“We all need this music” were the words spoken by the artistic director of the Spring Arts Festival, Marc Monnet, as the official video for the event came to a close. For the 36th edition this year, there will be French music, renditions of Franz Liszt’s work, musical theatre performances, several harpsichordists and the famous Vienna School will also be showcased.

A jewel in the crown of Monaco’s cultural calendar, this festival will span five weekends, featuring 15 concerts and two musical theatre performances. The final night is set to be something special, with Czech pianist Ivo Kahánek performing pieces by Franz Liszt. Before he takes to the stage, students from Nice’s College of Music and the Academy of Music in Beausoleil will perform works by Gérard Pesson.

https://youtu.be/RdEx0OfHO5Q

Keeping the festival Covid safe

Putting on an event during a pandemic was never part of the original plan, but organisers have risen to the challenge, ensuring the safety of all participants. Due to the 6pm curfew, all performances will finish by 5pm to give everybody enough time to get home. Some aspects of the festival, such as conferences, have been moved on to zoom and unfortunately the Latvian Radio Choir will no longer be performing. However, as in every year, the shuttle boats will still be going between Monaco and nearby towns, such as Nice and Menton.

Tickets can be bought in person at the Monte-Carlo Casino and the Princess Grace Theatre. Bookings may also be made over the phone on +377 98 06 28 28 or +377 97 98 32 90. All tickets cost €15, except for entrance to the orchestra. More information can be found online at printempsdesarts.mc.