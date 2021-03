On the occasion of the Monaco Ocean Week, the two men behind Team Malizia held a conference at the Monaco Yacht Club to talk about their first Vendée Globe.

The German skipper talked about his magnificent 5th place. The conference also focused on their commitment to the environment and the research that was carried out on board the boat throughout the race.

