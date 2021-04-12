











AS Monaco produced another accomplished display to defeat Dijon 3-0 at home, in a match where Wissam Ben Yedder’s double and a goal from Stevan Jovetic secured all three points. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Benjamin Lecomte (6): Lecomte continued his improved form, handling whatever Dijon threw at him comfortably. Will be delighted to help Monaco keep their sixth clean sheet in a row too.

Djibril Sidibe (6): A solid outing by Sidibe, doing what was asked of him effectively on both sides of the ball. Particular upside could be found from his forward contributions.

Ruben Aguilar (5.5): Was unable to stamp his mark on the contest in his usual style, but still put in plenty of effort. Replaced by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Guillermo Maripan (6): Although he was denied a goal due to offside, he performed well defensively to keep Dijon scoreless.

Axel Disasi (5): Monaco’s powerful stopper produced some good actions both defensively and offensively, but will be disappointed with some sloppy errors that almost proved costly.

Caio Henrique (6.5): Very positive afternoon of work by the Brazilian, with him adding width, depth and dynamism going forward and defending soundly. Came close to scoring and assisting, which would’ve been a fine reward for his efforts.

Aurelien Tchouameni (6.5): Solid performance in the heart of midfield on his return to the team. Chimed in with five successful defensive actions and kept things ticking over in midfield with his passing. Replaced by Eliot Matazo.

Youssouf Fofana (7): Quality showing from Fofana, who excelled both defensively and offensively. Cut out many attacks with his positioning, reading of the play and strong tackling. Meanwhile, going forward, his progressive passing and dribbling were highlights.

Sofiane Diop (5.5): Despite putting in plenty of effort and making some key defensive interventions, he struggled to have an impact on his return from injury. Replaced by Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored an outstanding brace to help Monaco secure all three points.

Aleksandr Golovin (7.5): Creativity, technical skills and intelligence shone brightly on many occasions, as he found space nicely, embarked on some slick dribbles and hit some lovely passes. Capped off his accomplished showing by supplying a crafty assist for Ben Yedder’s second goal. Replaced by Krepin Diatta.

Stevan Jovetic (7.5): Handed another start by Niko Kovac, Jovetic repaid his manager’s faith by grabbing a goal after he fired home the rebound following Ben Yedder’s missed penalty. Was a constant menace to the Dijon backline, with his movement, strength and pace.