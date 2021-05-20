











Despite putting in a brave collective effort in the fiercely contested Coupe de France final, AS Monaco ultimately fell short, losing 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Radoslaw Majecki (5.5): Was powerless to stop both of PSG’s goals, as he was left with no chance to keep out Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe’s efforts. Some upside could be found from his passing and a couple of sharp saves. Admirably finished the cup campaign having only conceded three goals.

Djibril Sidibe (6.5): Although he lost Mbappe for Monaco’s second, Sidibe put in an impressive shift. Doing a manful job of keeping tabs on Mbappe, he applied intense pressure and did a sound job when 1v1 to stifle the French superstar. Definitely one of Monaco’s best performers on the night.

Guillermo Maripan (5.5): Had a good duel with Icardi, as the Chilean won the majority of their duels. Strong and aggressive in the tackle and in his aerial confrontations. Probably could’ve done better for PSG’s second though.

Axel Disasi (4): Despite starting the match encouragingly, the Coupe de France final will be a night to forget for Disasi, whose devastating error allowed PSG to open the scoring to take the upper hand. Replaced by Benoit Badiashile.

Caio Henrique (6): Neat and tidy in possession, Henrique passed and carried the ball effectively. Embarked on some crafty runs in behind, taking advantage of the space out wide against PSG’s narrow defensive structure.

Ruben Aguilar (5): Toiled hard and was full of energy, but struggled to have a telling impact on proceedings. Replaced by Krepin Diatta at half time, who added some dynamism and unpredictability to Monaco’s attacks.

Aurelien Tchouameni (6.5): Pressed and made life difficult for his opponents, as he recovered possession smartly and imposed himself on the contest. On the offensive end, his passing was solid and almost scored with a venomous volley.

Youssouf Fofana (6): Defensively was active in harrying foes and breaking up play. Did some good things in possession as well, but overall couldn’t enjoy his usual impact. Replaced by Gelson Martins.

Aleksandr Golovin (5.5): There were many occasions when he expertly found space between the lines and showcased his technical mastery. Played deeper in the second half after Fofana was taken off, with Kovac wanting him to use his creativity in deeper areas. All in all, however, he would’ve liked to have had more of an impact.

Kevin Volland (6): Unfortunately couldn’t find his best level in the final. His rough form continued, in a match where the PSG defence only allowed him to show glimpses of his quality. Replaced by Cesc Fabregas.

Wissam Ben Yedder (6): Cut an isolated figure upfront, with PSG muzzling him successfully most of the time. Will be frustrated he couldn’t have been a difference maker on the big stage. Replaced by Stevan Jovetic.