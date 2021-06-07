











Two of Monaco’s most impactful media now offer a unique tool to local companies in their advertising efforts.

To support the local economy the Prince’s Government is offering up to 70% financial (marketing) support through its Fonds Bleu programme.

Monaco Tribune and Monaco-based Niche Media, the publisher of Living in Monaco and the Monaco Residents’ Magazine, can now offer local companies tailor-made advertising solutions. Both media have decided to combine their networks to increase visibility and create new sales channels within the framework of the Fonds Bleu programme.

The two brands are complementing one other, and I am happy to be working with Monaco Tribune’s dynamic team. It is also an important asset that they ensure digital presence in four key languages Zsolt Szemerszky, founder of Niche Media

The Monaco Residents’ Magazine is a printed magazine delivered to 3,200 households in the Principality of Monaco. The entry to this very niche group of ultra-high-net-worth individuals is to hold a valid residence permit in the Principality.



Monaco Tribune, on the other hand, is an online news portal and web magazine, reaching the audience in the region and around the world thanks to its powerful digital distribution channels.

Monaco Residents’ Magazine is one of the most exclusive magazine landing directly in the hands of the ultra-rich and Monaco Tribune is the Principality’s most-visited news website. Together, we can offer unmatched advertising solutions to all types of clients doing business in Monaco Niels Linden, editor-in-chief of Monaco Tribune

The two media are offering new sales channels and increased business visibility in up to four languages. For more details, please contact our business development team.