











For its very first edition, many talented musicians are starring the lineup as this festival pays tribute to the jazz legend Marc Peillon from the 2 to 5 July.

After the pandemic hit the arts hard this year, Pépita Musique & Cultures have put together an all star programme to pay tribute to their founder. For the first edition of the festival, André Ceccarelli, a famous jazz drummer from Nice, will be this year’s sponsor.

Opening the show at 5pm, the band Re-Creation will be the first act to immerse guests in the world of jazz. Afterwards, Richard Galliano will draw the evening to a close with an accordion recital at 9pm.

The festival will start up again the following day, on Saturday 3 July at 5pm, when Pierre Bertrand will be delighting guests with his new album “Colors”. At 9pm, the crowd can enjoy songs from the English crooner Hugh Coltman.

A tribute to jazz

On Sunday 4 July at 5pm, accordionist Christophe Lampidecchia will share his talent with the crowd. Following suit at 9pm, Eric Legnini will be showcasing his latest album “Six Strings Under”.

As the concert draws to a close, on the 5 July at 5pm, Brazilian singer Nina Papa Quartet will perform a selection of pieces from her repertoire. Finally, at 9pm, pianist Laurent Coulondre, winner of the 2020 Jazz edition, will play out the festival.

Besides concerts, there will be other entertainment for the crowds too. In honour of Marc Peillon and other jazz legends, an exhibition has been organised by the photographer and artist Jean-François Ferrandez. Visitors will find the display at the top of the village in the old school, close to the Church Saint-Saveur.

02/07/2021 – 5pm until 05/07/2021 – 11pm, Peillon village, Place Arnulf, 06440, Peillon

For more information, visit the Peillon Jazz Festival website.