











The new model boasts several safety-enhancing features to guarantee the protection of young drivers.

At a conference in Monaco, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) unveiled the latest Formula 4 car, scheduled to join the tracks for the next racing season.

The main new feature of the next-generation single-seater is the safety improvement from previous designs. As F4 is the first step into single-seater racing when drivers transition from go-kart, the FIA puts a particular focus on protecting young drivers at the start of their career.

A car that gains in efficiency

In addition to increased safety, the new F4 is more efficient and has an optimised cost, meaning that the new design is cost-effective both for championship organisers and competitors.

“We want to confirm our unwavering commitment to improving safety in motor sport, while ensuring cost control,” explained Jean Todt, president of the FIA, at the conference. “Our aim is to give young drivers the best opportunity to demonstrate their talents.”