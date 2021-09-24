











Formula One’s chief executive said on Wednesday that the next Monaco Grand Prix will be held over three days instead of the usual four.

Thursday free practice is over! Stefano Domenicali has caused a stir in the world of Formula One by announcing that the next edition of the Monaco Grand Prix will see the removal of one day of competition.

“Monaco will be held over three days in a row and will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” the Formula One CEO told CNN without hesitation. He also confirmed that the French Grand Prix would be held in 2022, adding that “[his] intention is to have 23 races over the year” and to “end the season earlier”.

The 2022 Grand Prix programme still under development

The organisers are currently working on the reorganisation of the Monaco Grand Prix, which should be validated on 15 October at the FIA World Congress. Free practice, historically scheduled for the Ascension Day holiday, would then be moved to the following day.

However, the whole event should still last four days, as the Formula 2, Formula Regional by Alpine and Porsche Supercup races also take place at this time. This is likely to be a relief for shopkeepers and restaurateurs, who enjoy the high number of visitors to the Principality each year during the Grand Prix.

