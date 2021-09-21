











Prince Albert II congratulated the bride and groom in person.

On Saturday 18 September, Mayor Georges Marsan officiated the marriage of Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council, and Miss Eva Groues at the Monaco City Hall.

A dinner was organised that evening at the Monaco Yacht Club in the presence of their families, friends and numerous guests, notably from Monegasque institutions. On this occasion, Prince Albert II honoured the beginning of the evening with his presence.

On Sunday evening, an aperitif of honour also took place at the Monte-Carlo Bay, bringing together many friends and colleagues in a convivial atmosphere and in compliance with the health regulations still in effect.