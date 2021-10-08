











The Princess Charlene Foundation and Shibuya Productions are partnering for an exclusive product in the Foundation’s colours.

A pebble in the Foundation’s colours. Not a pebble from Nice’s beach, but an Activ5 pebble, the product marketed by the Monegasque company Shibuya Productions. The company has just signed a partnership with the Princess Charlene Foundation to produce a limited edition of its Activ5 product.

Part of the proceeds from the sales of this limited edition will be donated to the Foundation to fund its projects, in particular through its “Sport & Education” programme, which aims to encourage the practice of sport for all and promote the well-being and development of children.

A pebble for rock-hard abs

Activ5 is a small electronic device in the shape of a pebble, dedicated to the practice of sport. The idea of the device is to use sensors to stimulate static muscular effort, also called sheathing. Connected to an application, it has numerous exercises and programmes.

The Activ5 pebble is marketed by Shibuya Productions, a company that produces multimedia content of all kinds, from animated films to video games.