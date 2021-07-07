











A partnership aiming to improve safety at sea and reduce instances of drowning.

Adding to the list of their anti-drowning projects, the Princess Charlene Foundation launched “Safe Greece 2021” at the start of the year, in collaboration with the Greek Lifesaving Sports Association.

In place until December 2021, the project aims to reach 5,000 people, including 4,000 children. By participating in the programme, they will learn about different safety techniques to help keep them out of danger when in the water.

Principles at the heart of the Foundation

Active all over the world, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is striving to save lives and put an end to drowning. As well as this, the organisation focuses on education and how to use sport to instil good values in children.

Amongst their many different missions, the Foundation provides financial support to the essential work carried out by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and has also just opened a Ruby school in Ecuador.