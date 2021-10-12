











The miniature Monegasque pavilion in Port Hercules has a direct link to the pavilion visitors in Dubai.

Dubai comes to the Principality! On 8th October, Prince Albert II inaugurated the miniature version of the Monaco 360° pavilion at the Dubai World Expo. This miniature pavilion is located at Port Hercule, and is unmistakable thanks to its surprising geometry and its shades of blue.

The miniature houses a model of the Monegasque pavilion, an interactive platform showing the Principality’s actions in terms of energy transition and an interactive bench.

“Connecting minds, building the future”

This interactive bench, a unique feature of the mini pavilion, allows Monegasques to communicate directly with visitors of the pavilion in Dubai. This initiative is perfectly in line with the World Expo’s theme of the year: “Connecting minds, building the future”.

The little blue box is open to the public and will remain in place until the end of March 2022.