











Six categories will be offered for this international bouquet competition, including the curious “street food and flowers”.

Floral art will be in the spotlight with this 52nd edition of the international bouquet competition. Organised by the Garden Club de Monaco, the competition will take place on 16 and 17 October on the terraces of the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

The event will be open to the public on Saturday 16 from 5.30 pm to 8 pm and on Sunday 17 from 10 am to 6.30 pm. Admission costs five euros and is free for children under 12.

Street food and flowers category

This year’s theme, “Culinary art around the World”, will bring together around 100 competitors from all over the world to present their most beautiful floral compositions. Six categories will be on the menu:

Category 1: signature dishes of great chefs

Category 2: gourmet composition of flowers, fruits, vegetables and plants

Category 3: candlelit wild game dinner

Category 4: tropical cuisine

Category 5: street food and flowers

Category 6: “youth”

The winners will be chosen by a special jury chaired by the Princess of Hanover, and an “official” jury composed of qualified floral art judges.

For more information, head to the Garden Club de Monaco website.

Tel: +377 93 30 02 04

Email: gardenclub@monaco.mc