











Seven prizes were awarded for this 2021 edition, including the traditional Music Composition Prize and Literary Prize.

The winners of the seven Prince Pierre of Monaco Foundation prizes were announced at the ceremony held on 12 October at the Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo.

Arnaud Merlin, writer, journalist and producer for France Musique, was the host. Without further ado, here are the winners:

The 2021 Music Composition Prize goes to Michael Jarrell for his work 4 Eindrücke (2019) – Concerto for Violin and Orchestra.

The Young Music Fans’ Favourite Choice 2021 went to Beat Furrer for his work Nero su Nero (2019) for orchestra.

The Musical Springboard went to New Music USA.

The winner of the 2021 Literary Prize is Annie Ernaux.

The Discovery Grant 2021 was awarded to Abigail Assor for her work Aussi riche que le roi (Gallimard).

The winner of the High School Students’ Favourite Choice 2021 is Roukiata Ouedraogo for Du miel sous les galettes (Editions Slatkine & Cie).

And finally, the Principality Prize 2021 was awarded to Julia Kristeva.