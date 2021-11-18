The Parisian company’s bicycles can be seen, tested out or even ordered until November 25.

Pedal pushers take note! Since Monday, November 15, Maison Casamanara has been hosting the “Paris-Monaco” exhibition, where you can admire several custom-designed bicycles by Maison Tamboite.

Combining power and elegance, these two-wheelers have been custom-made by French craftsmen since 1912. Some big names have also been involved with these bikes, such as Joséphine Baker, Marlene Dietrich, Sarah Bernhardt, Maurice Chevalier, Charles Trenet, Edith Piaf, Bourvil, Lino Ventura and even Coluche!

Piero Manara is hosting the exhibition in his showroom © Jean-François Romero

Colours, size, materials, posture, type of use and tiny details: each bicycle is unique and you’ll need to wait between six and eight months to get yours.

The great-grandson of the founder of the family business and current president of Maison Tamboite, Frédéric Jastrzebski, unveils some hidden secrets on the bikes on display: a small basket at the front can conceal a trunk or a cigar box, an old-fashioned looking bicycle might actually be electric or even shift gears automatically!

The price tag for these exceptional bikes? From 11,000 euros! To discover these original bicycles, try them out or place an order, head for the Casamanara showroom, at 24 avenue Princesse Grace, until November 25.