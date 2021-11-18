The Prince will be involved in creating electric boat races scheduled for 2023.

On November 1, Prince Albert II was named Honorary President of the Union Internationale Motonatique (UIM), at a General Assembly.. The organisation wishes to create the very first series of races for electric boats (E1) by 2023, instead of traditional motor boats, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preserving the environment.

A prototype of these non-polluting boats was on show in September in Monaco.

The “RaceBird” on display at the Yacht Club de Monaco – © E1series.com

UIM President Raffaele Chiulli welcomed the Prince’s appointment: “It is gratifying to know that the team behind our planet’s transition is growing. Many major partners are joining us and now we have the involvement of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II.”

Electric boats: the way forward for the Principality?

Although the races, scheduled for 2023, are the first of their kind, Monaco has already expressed its intention to transition to electric boats.

Prince Albert II was present, for example, at the launch of the Monegasque start-up Lanéva Boats, which inaugurated its first “smart boat” at the Yacht Club de Monaco in 2019. It is an electric, silent boat, which received with the “Solar Impulse” label the following year.

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, organised each year by the Yacht Club de Monaco and the Prince Albert II Foundation, also bears witness to the Prince’s Government’s desire to showcase the engineers and scientists who have been involved in the project. The ninth edition will take place from July 4 to 9, 2022.

