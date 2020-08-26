











The 100% silent electric boat produced by Lanéva Boats has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label which recognises high standards in sustainability.

To earn the sustainability label, the electric boat had to go through meticulous examinations that were carried out by five experts. The five criteria taken into account covered aspects pertaining to feasibility, sustainability and financial viability. By obtaining this label, Lanéva Boats joins the #1000solutions challenge. The initiative is run by the Solar Impulse Foundation, a Swiss programme started by French-Swiss inventor and psychiatrist Bertrand Piccard.

When technology meets traditional craftsmanship

The aim of the #1000solutions challenge is to “encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale,” explains Lanéva Boats on their website.

The brand seeks to develop new technologies while still remaining faithful to the French boat-making tradition. “Lanéva boats combine advanced technology and traditional know-how,” explains the Solar Impulse on their website. The Lanéva Dayboat displays a sleek design and is entirely built with sustainable material, “offering superyacht owners a smarter, better and greener alternative”.

Lanéva’s first e-boat was inaugurated little over a year ago by Prince Albert II of Monaco. The start-up, which has its headquarters at Monaco Tech, will launch the commercial version of the boat in September 2020. That same month, Lanéva will also take part in the EVER Monaco show which showcases sustainable vehicles and renewable energies.