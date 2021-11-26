Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has just published its programme of events for the holiday season.

It is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated time of the year: December is almost upon us! A “Monte-Carlo Winter Fantasy” is what Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer offers us, and it promises to be unforgettable.

On December 2, head for the Place du Casino for the opening night of the festivities. The 18m high tree, decked with 4000 baubles in white and gold, will be accompanied by the Giant Stars, three igloos that invite you to dive into a poetic Christmas world for all the family.

Something for all tastes

On the fine food side, what about a festive lunch at the Chalet Gourmand des Chefs or a refined dinner at the Patio Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo? Perhaps followed by a nightcap at the “Winter Party”, every Thursday evening at the Blue Gin bar in the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort.

The children are by no means left out: they can meet Santa in his fabulous vintage car in several different places in Monaco. Budding cooks will appreciate the cookery and pastry workshops that chef Nicolas Baygourry has prepared, at the ‘Goûters de Noël’ in the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo.

And we see out the year in style on New Year’s Eve: the Jacksons will be present for the grand dinner/concert in the Salle des Étoiles. From 26 to 31 December, you can also enjoy the light show on the front of the Casino.

