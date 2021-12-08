Our journalist Benoît went to meet Isabelle Albanese, who teaches Monegasque.

It was one of the key measures of the start of the school year: making the teaching of the Monegasque language compulsory until 3rd year of high school, then extending it to 4th year in 2022. Our reporter Benoît interviewed teacher Isabelle Albanese to find out more about the origins of the language, but also some common Monegasque expressions.

