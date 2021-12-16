This year is no exception, the Monaco Yacht Club is holding its traditional annual YCM Awards – Trophée Credit Suisse. Here are all the nominees.

As is customary at the end of the season, H.S.H. Prince Albert II honours the club’s sailors at the Y.C.M. Awards, which includes the Credit Suisse Trophy. The ceremony showcases the young competitors in the sports section, as well as members and boat owners/helmsmen who sail at the highest level.

Six Yacht Club de Monaco members in particular excelled this year

There are two categories of award: the Y.C.M. Youth Awards recognise young competitors in the sports section (Optimist, Laser, Kite and Nacra categories) and the Y.C.M. Awards, which are given to the club’s most successful society members over the regatta season.

The nominees are:

Guido Miani (Arca SGR – Team Shark), winner of the Rolex Giraglia and the Palermo-Monte-Carlo races

Oren Nataf (Rayon Vert & Stiren), winner of the RORC Transatlantic Race

Valter Pizzoli (Ange Transparent Resolute Salmon), first in the Cannes royal regatta, and first in the Voiles de Saint-Tropez race.

Nico Poons (Charisma), second in the Scarlino World Championship and also second in the RC44 Marstrand cup.

Dmitry Rybolovlev (Skorpios/Sparti), winner of the Rolex Fastnet Race and second in the Swan Sardinia Challenge

Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot and G-Spottino), first in the Swan One Design World championships and first in the Copa del Rey

