Two-way traffic should soon return to Boulevard du Larvotto.

Alternating traffic will be introduced in the next few days, and will remain in place while the original outline of the boulevard is being restored, which should take about two and a half months. The end of this operation is scheduled for the beginning of April. Until then, traffic will be one-way coming into Monaco in the mornings and going out in the afternoon and on non-working days.

The temporary bridge can then be partially dismantled and there will be alternating traffic on Avenue Princesse Grace until July, when these major building works should be completed. The creation of a roundabout on the boulevard is set for 2024, to improve traffic flow.

Boulevard du Larvotto has been undergoing major works since 2017, as part of the Testimonio II project. It will include two residential tower blocks that will contain 348 state-owned housing units by 2024. A crèche with 50 places, 61 private dwellings, 1,100 parking spaces and the new International School of Monaco will also be built by then.