The Principality is inviting applications from people of Monegasque nationality who wish to be allocated state-owned housing.

Are you looking for an apartment in the Principality? If so the “Testimonio II and other available accommodation” commission should interest you. The Government has issued a call for applications, open until February 4, 2022.

Dans le cadre du Plan national logement lancé en 2019, 348 appartements domaniaux seront livrés à des familles monégasques dès la fin de l’année. Ils sont situés dans les tours Testimonio II et II bis, tout récemment construites.

Easy to apply online

If you are interested in applying for accommodation, you should submit your allocation request on the dedicated teleservice.gouv.mc.url. You can also connect directly to MonGuichet.mc, the new Government and Monaco Town Hall portal.

You will be able to submit all the supporting documents to constitute your application, and save time as some of the data will already have been filled in (MyGuichet.mc digital identity). This very practical service is provided by the Administration as part of the Extended Monaco digital transformation program.

“One of the ambitions of digital technology is to facilitate the user experience, particularly at important junctures in the lives of Monegasques. (…) Dematerialising these interactions with the Administration is an essential factor in meeting their expectations”, explains Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for the Digital Transition.