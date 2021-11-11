











On November 10 the Government launched Monguichet.mc, which brings together all the e-services available within the Principality in a single website.

No more endless paperwork: all your forms and documents are now in one place. As announced a few weeks ago at a press conference, the Monguichet.mc website went online on Wednesday 10 November.

The aim? More convenience and simplicity for users in their everyday lives, whether they are Monegasques, residents or entrepreneurs based in Monaco. “This platform is in reality a catalogue of around 70 on-line procedures; a centralisation of services but by no means a substitute for the paper format”, emphasised Julien Dejanovic, Director of Monaco’s Digital Services, speaking to Monaco Info.

A new phase in the dematerialisation process

In practical terms, users can now create an account on MonGuichet.mc (or connect through their old Teleservices account) to carry out all their procedures online and monitor their progress. “MonGuichet.mc is a new phase that aims to place the user at the heart of his or her dealings with public services in the broadest sense,” Julien Dejanovic explained.

The Government decided to create Monguichet.mc along with the new digital identity launched in June. “In time, those in possession of a digital identity will have access to more services and their connection will be simplified,” added Marine Rolando, head of the e-government division in the digital services department.