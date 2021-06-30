











First came 5G and then the mission to install fibre optics by 2022. As Extended Monaco pushes ahead with their innovative programme, everyone in the Principality will now have a digital identity.

It was in Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum that the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, presented the project. “As of today, a digital identity for Monégasque people and Monaco’s residents is becoming a reality. It is allowing for new and safe ways to meet the needs of everyone living in the Principality.”

Despite dating back to 2019, the project really took off during the pandemic. As the world quickly became more digitalised, it was essential that Monaco remained at the forefront of modernity.

Cinq pays, dont le Luxembourg et Singapour ont compris l’intérêt qu’offre cette identité numérique. Monaco les rejoint ainsi et rajoute sa touche avec les valeurs transmises de la Principauté, à savoir la sécurité et la qualité de vie.

Cette identité numérique est vérifiée, distribuée et gérée uniquement par les services de l’État et de la Mairie. En plus d’être numérique, un titre physique sera donné aussi bien pour la carte d’identité pour les Monégasques ou la carte de séjour pour les Résidents, qui sera désormais reconnue pour se déplacer à l’étranger. Outre le gain de temps lors des démarches administratives, elle permettra une expérience facilitée et rapide, et donnera une valeur officielle à la signature électronique.

Security at the heart of the project

Finding a way to keep digital identities safe and secure is paramount. Therefore to access your identity, you must enter a 5 digit PIN code to use your card on a computer, as well as a 6 digit PIN code when using the mobile app. By having these safety measures in place, data cannot be forged or modified. Whilst monitored by various services, ultimately the individual remains in control of their identity. They are informed of their strictly personal use and have the right to access and delete their data at any time. Unlike private authentication methods, the user has control over their personal data, which will be stored in the Principality.