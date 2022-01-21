The legendary Iggy Pop will be at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday May 19, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.

At 74, Iggy Pop is still in his prime! ‘The Iguana’, as he is nicknamed, is planning a major European tour from May to August 2022. He will be in the Principality on May 19, on stage at the Grimaldi Forum.

“I Wanna Be Your Dog”, “Lust for Life”, “Loves Missing”… The Real Wild Child’s discography is impressive. In a career spanning 57 years, Iggy Pop has certainly made his mark, bringing American punk to the rest of the world. “Free”, his eighteenth solo album, was released in September 2019.

Not just a concert, an event

The star will not be alone on the Salle des Princes stage at the Grimaldi Forum. During this exceptional concert, he will be joined by artists Leron Thomas and Sarah Lipstate, as well as French musicians Florian Pellissier, Tibo Brandalise, Kenny Ruby and Greg Fauque.

Due to the health situation, concert-goers must remain sitting in their designated seats. The audience must of course follow the now familiar rules on masks and social distancing .

Book your ticket now directly at the Grimaldi Forum or by calling +33 77 99 99 30 00. Can’t make it on May 19? You can catch The Godfather of Punk on one of a dozen concert dates in France.