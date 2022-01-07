Organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco, the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series has a new sponsor: Tenzor Consulting Group, a leading company in the yachting sector.

Since 2020, the company has successfully organised all four stages of the Tenzor Cup Series, attracting the best teams in the class and illustrating Russia’s intention of developing its presence in the sailing world. Hence the agreement between Tenzor Consulting Group and the Yacht Club de Monaco to work together.

For the 2021/2022 season, the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series will take on a new dimension, becoming one of the stages of the Tenzor International Cup, a series of monthly regattas that has been organised since 2013. It is a great opportunity for the teams to familiarise themselves with the Monegasque race area ahead of the J / 70 World Championship, which will be organised in the Principality by the Yacht Club de Monaco (October 14-22, 2022).

“Monaco, Capital of Yachting”

“Our collaboration with YCM is a very important step to achieve the goals set,” said Andrey Pushkin, general partner of Tenzor Consulting Group, in a press release. “It will increase the level of competition among participants by strengthening the composition of foreign teams, as well as creating a basis for the development of international sports ties, and thereby increase the significance and reputation of the series in Russia and the world.”

The move is consistent with the desire to establish the Principality as a centre of excellence in sailing. Since 2012 and driven by Prince Albert II through the “Monaco, Capital of Yachting” project, the Principality and the YCM have been working to that end, hosting numerous races and taking part in world events, such as the recent Vendée Globe with Boris Herrmann and Team Malizia.