Monaco Statistics has published its data on self-employed workers in the Principality, for the year 2021.

We take a look at the 4 key points.

Number of self-employed persons and businesses

According to the IMSEE (Monaco Statistics) report, there were 4.7% more self-employed workers in 2021, compared to 2020, or 5544 people. The number of new businesses also increased by 4.7% last year, making a total of 5,990.

SEE ALSO: Why are so many French people choosing to work in Monaco?

Which is the biggest business sector?

Wholesale trade is still the largest sector (15.5%), up by 3%. Second place goes to specialised activities such as advertising or design, +10.7% compared to 2020. In third place: management consultancy, +10.1%.

Women still in the minority, stable average age

In 2021, women accounted for 28.5% of the self-employed. Their growth curve remains very positive, + 6.1% in 2021, i.e. 1,578 women for 3,966 men, whose numbers rose by 4.1%. The average age is the same as in 2020, at 50.7 years old age.

SEE ALSO: Record number of (mostly French) civil servants in Monaco

Who are these self-employed workers?

The French are still on top, representing three out of ten freelancers. Almost a quarter are Italian nationals. Monegasques rank third and account for 14% of the self-employed.