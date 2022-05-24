Monte-Carlo Fashion Week starts this Monday and runs until Friday 27th inclusive. This tenth edition will be 100% face-to-face, in the Salle Garnier, at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo.

It’s a packed schedule for this new edition, with many designers attending. On the menu: competitions, parades, a gala and conferences.

“The spotlight will naturally be on the runways, where we will show the much-anticipated collections of local and international brands for next season, guided by the running theme of an ethical, recognisable and highly conscience-based style”, according to a press release on the event.

As part of this 10th edition of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, the “Sustainable Fashion Event” will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at 3pm. It seeks to highlight sustainable fashion, ecological alternatives, recycling and the selection of materials.

Monaco Town Hall is also organising a collection of cotton shirts from 23 to 25 May. There’s still time to drop off your cotton shirts plus silk, denim and pure cashmere garments tomorrow, Wednesday 25th.