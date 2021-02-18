











Fashion and sustainability will take the runway by storm in this year’s 9th edition of the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW). As part of the event, budding designers will also get the chance to showcase their green collections, by taking part in the event’s 2021 Sustainable Contest.

Anyone interested in fashion will want to mark the 14 May 2021 in their diaries. Over the course of five days, some of the biggest names in the fashion world will unite on Monaco’s runway. Participants and professionals will showcase their talents in front of a highly acclaimed panel, including some of the industry’s most innovative designers.

For the fifth year running, the event will be under the High Patronage of Princess Charlène of Monaco and will have a particular focus on ethical and sustainable clothing. Raising awareness of fast fashion and the need for a greener industry is encompassed in this year’s slogan #sustainabletogether.

2021 Sustainability Contest

Up-and-coming designers will also have the chance to share their collections. After its previous success, the MCFW Sustainable Contest was launched on the 15 February 2021. All “Green” designers are being called upon to enter a short video sharing their eco-friendly brand with Sara Sozzani Maino, Head of Vogue Talents, being just one of the many prestigious names on the voting jury. Results will be announced on the 18 May and the winner will have the chance to present their collection in the official program of the MCFW.

