Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Ecuador and Spain have new representatives in Monaco.
There have been a number of new Ambassadors to Monaco recently. And on 17 May, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, welcomed four new diplomats, at the Hermitage Hotel:
- Carlos-Edmilson Marques Vieira is the new ambassador to Monaco from Guinea-Bissau. Previously, he was Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and, since 2017, Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative for the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.
- Mohamad Oemar has held many positions at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Brussels, Geneva and Beijing. He then became Ambassador to Italy from 2009 to 2011. Since 2011, he has been Chief of Staff at the Secretariat of the Vice President of Indonesia.
- Oscar José Orrantia Vernaza, initially an agricultural engineer, has worked in the private sector in the fields of industry, agriculture and banking. He then began a career in the public sector and has been Ecuador’s Ambassador to France since 2021.
- Victorio Redondo Baldrich began his diplomatic career in 1991 at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 1996 and 2000, he was Counsellor for Political Affairs at the Spanish Embassy in Moscow. He then became Permanent Representative of Spain to the EU in Brussels and, more recently, Ambassador of Spain to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.